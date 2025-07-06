Nationals' Mitchell Parker: Handed ninth loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parker (5-9) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Red Sox after allowing nine runs (four earned) on 10 hits and one walk across six innings. He struck out four.
The left-hander ran into trouble early as Boston scored twice in the opening frame. Things didn't fall apart for Parker until the third inning, however, with the Red Sox scoring seven runs on seven hits and a walk. His final line isn't terrible for fantasy managers due to the five unearned runs, and he completed five frames for the fourth consecutive start. Parker has a 4.72 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 66:37 K:BB across 97.1 innings this year, and his nine losses are tied for fourth most in the majors.
