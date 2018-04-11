Sierra was called up by Washington on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

In a batch of corresponding moves, Miguel Montero was designated for assignment, Adam Eaton (ankle) was placed on the 10-day DL and Matt Wieters (oblique) was activated from the disabled list. Sierra is expected to serve as a bench option while he is with the club after starting off 4-for-12 with one RBI and two stolen bases in four games for Triple-A Syracuse this season.