Nationals' Nasim Nunez: Flashes wheels in three-hit game

Nunez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Astros.

All three singles were groundballs and two of them never left the infield, as Nunez used his speed to put together a strong line in the box score. The 25-year-old infielder leads the majors with 33 steals on the season, and since the beginning of June he's delivered a .349/.417/.453 slash line over 29 games with one homer, 12 RBI and 15 runs. That surge has boosted his batting average on the season over 50 points, from .189 to a far more respectable .243.