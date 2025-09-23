Nunez will start at second base and bat leadoff in Tuesday's contest versus Atlanta.

It's the fourth straight start for Nunez and the second straight day he's been in the leadoff spot. He enters play Tuesday having homered in back-to-back games and is 9-for-30 with four home runs and a stolen base in September. Nunez could continue to push Luis Garcia -- who is making his first-ever start at first base Tuesday -- for playing time at second base down the stretch.