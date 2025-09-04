Nunez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Marlins.

Getting the start at shortstop and batting ninth in his first action with the Nationals since June 8, Nunez connected on his first two career homers in his 75th big-league game, launching a solo shot off Eury Perez in the second inning and a two-run blast against Luarbert Arias in the eighth. Nunez isn't known for his power -- he has only nine career homers in the minors -- but if he gets semi-regular playing time in September, he could make an impact on the basepaths. Between Triple-A and the majors this season, the 25-year-old infielder has gone 44-for-51 on stolen base attempts over 86 games.