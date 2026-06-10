Nationals' Nasim Nunez: Records 24th steal

Nunez went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

With the steal, Nunez is up to 24 thefts on the season. That's good for the National League lead and is tied with Jose Ramirez for first in the majors. Nunez has made the most of his chances on the basepaths considering he's hitting just .202 with a .517 OPS this season. He has yet to hit a home run while adding 18 RBI, 23 runs scored, three doubles and a triple through 63 games, so he'll remain a speed specialist until he can display more pop.