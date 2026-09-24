Nunez went 1-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Tigers.

Getting the start at shortstop and batting ninth, Nunez swiped second and third base after poking a one-out single in the seventh inning, putting himself in position to score the Nationals' final run of the night. In the process, he became the franchise's single-season steals leader with 49, passing the 47 stolen bases CJ Abrams produced in 2023. Nunez is three steals clear of the Rays' Chandler Simpson for the major-league lead, with less than a week remaining on the calendar.