Nunez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.
Nunez made nine straight starts from April 14 through this past Wednesday, but he's since shifted to the bench following top shortstop CJ Abrams' return from the injured list Thursday. So long as Abrams remains healthy, Nunez is expected to see infrequent opportunities as a utility infielder.
