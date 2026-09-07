Nunez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

Since the start of August, Nunez has produced a lowly .112/.171/.122 slash line over 31 games, and his playing time has begun to take a hit as a result. He'll take a seat for the third time in six contests while the Nationals go with Jorbit Vivas and CJ Abrams as their starters in the middle infield. Though Nunez continues to lead the majors with 45 stolen bases, fantasy managers could have difficulty extracting much value from him if he fades into more of a part-time role down the stretch.