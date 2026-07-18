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Nationals' Nasim Nunez: Swipes 35th bag in Friday's rout

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Nunez went 3-for-6 with three runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's win over the A's.

The Nationals scored three or more runs in five different innings on their way to a 23-4 rout, and Nunez was one of six Washington players with multiple hits and one of seven to cross the plate multiple times. His sixth-inning steal was his 35th of the season, putting him five clear of Bobby Witt for the major-league lead. Nunez was getting by on his defense and speed early in the season, but since the beginning of June he's produced a stunning .343/.407/.431 slash line over 114 plate appearances.

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