Nationals' Nasim Nunez: Swipes two bags in loss

Nunez went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, one run scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 14-9 loss to the Phillies.

Nunez drove in two runs and stole a bag in the fourth inning before notching his fourth multi-steal effort of the season in the seventh. It continued a torrid June for the 25-year-old, who's hitting .407 for the month and is currently riding a nine-game hitting streak that includes six multi-hit contests. For the year, he's slashing .242/.325/.287 with seven extra-base hits (no home runs), 26 RBI, 31 runs scored and a major-league-leading 31 stolen bases across 258 plate appearances.