Nationals' Nasim Nunez: Two more swipes in win

Nunez went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

Nunez is up to 37 steals on the season, including three during the three-game set in Sacramento. The infielder is getting the bulk of the playing time at second base for the Nationals and continues to make an impact with his speed. The batting has been just passable -- he's hitting .246 with a .623 OPS, one home run, 28 RBI, 42 runs scored, four doubles and three triples over 92 contests this season.