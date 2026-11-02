Furman was traded from the Giants to the Nationals in exchange for minor-league left-handed pitcher Tony Neubeck on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Furman will head to Washington as the Giants attempt to skim off some players from the team's 40-man roster prior to Monday's cutdown. The 25-year-old appeared in 22 regular-season contests with San Francisco in 2026, batting .125 with three RBI and two runs scored over 32 at-bats. Furman ended the season on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain, but he'll have plenty of time to get back to full health before reporting to training camp with Washington in the spring.