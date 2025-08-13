Lowe went 1-for-3 with two walks and a grand slam in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Royals.

He got the fireworks started by hooking a Seth Lugo curveball over the fence in the right-field corner in the first inning. It was Lowe's first homer since July 19, ending a 20-game power drought, and his 16th of the season. The veteran first baseman still has some work to do to put his slump behind him, however -- in 23 contests since the All-Star break, he's batting only .160 (12-for-75) with three doubles, two long balls and seven RBI.