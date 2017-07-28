Ramirez inked a minor league deal with the Nationals on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The reliever will stay in the NL East after being designated for assignment by the Mets late last week. Because he's on a minor league deal, Ramirez is unlikely to join the Nationals in the near future. Still, he could help a leaky Nationals bullpen down the stretch if he can improve in terms of limiting base runners given his 1.79 WHIP and 62.0 percent strand rate over 31.1 major league innings this season.