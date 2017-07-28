Nationals' Neil Ramirez: Signs with Nationals on minors pact
Ramirez inked a minor-league deal with the Nationals on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The reliever will stay in the NL East after being designated for assignment by the Mets late last week. Because he's on a minor-league deal, Ramirez is unlikely to join the Nationals in the near future. Still, he could help a leaky Nationals bullpen down the stretch if he can improve in terms of limiting baserunners given his 1.79 WHIP and 62.0 percent strand rate over 31.1 major-league innings this season.
More News
-
Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...