Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Padres.
Cruz's 10th homer of the year opened the scoring in the fourth inning. Former National Josh Bell answered with a two-run blast in the sixth to account for the only other scoring play in the game. Cruz has perked up at the plate a bit lately, going 12-for-41 (.293) with two homers, eight RBI and four runs scored in his last 12 games. For the season, the 42-year-old has struggled to a .238/.318/.354 slash line with 60 RBI, 46 runs scored and four stolen bases through 444 plate appearances.