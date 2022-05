Cruz (back) is available off the bench Thursday against the Rockies, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Cruz will sit for the second straight game with a stiff back, but the fact that he's available off the bench suggests he could return soon. The Nationals will be looking for much more from the 41-year-old once he returns, as he owns a very poor .143/.233/.209 slash line through his first 24 games for the team.