Cruz (groin) is starting at designated hitter and batting third in Wednesday's contest against the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Cruz was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup while dealing with groin tightness, but he'll limit his absence to just one contest and be back in the lineup Wednesday. The 41-year-old has started off the season 4-for-20 from the plate, but he has gone 3-for-8 with a homer, three RBI and two walks in his last two games.