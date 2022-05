Cruz went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 7-3 win against the Angels on Saturday.

Cruz provided valuable insurance with his fifth inning shot off Los Angeles reliever Elvis Peguero, though he failed to produce in his other four at-bats. The 40-year-old is hitting a lackluster .150 this season, going 3-for-31 over his last eight games, with three home runs accounting for all of his extra-base hits.