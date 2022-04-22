site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Belts second homer in loss
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cruz went 1-of-4 with a hime run, two walks and two RBI in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals.
Cruz went yard for the second time this season but his numbers during the series with the Diamondbacks have been less than stellar, going only 3-for-13 over the four-game stint.
