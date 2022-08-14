site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Catches breather Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Cruz is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com.
Cruz reached base three times in Saturday's game, but the veteran will get a chance to rest one day later. Luke Voit will serve as Washington's designated hitter Sunday.
