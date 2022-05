Cruz went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Mets.

His second-inning blast off Tylor Megill actually wrapped up the scoring on the night. Cruz appears to be shaking off his early-season slump -- the veteran slugger has hit safely in five straight games with two of his four homers coming during that stretch, but the hot streak has only boosted his slash line to .174/.266/.284.