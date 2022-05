Cruz went 3-for-7 with two doubles, two walks, three RBI and two runs between both ends of Saturday's doubleheader with the Rockies.

Cruz has now gone 16 consecutive games without a home run, but the veteran slugger is at least slashing an impressive .364/.417/.455 with 10 RBI, seven runs and a stolen base during the ongoing long-ball drought. He'll be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale with Colorado, serving as Washington's designated hitter and No. 4 batter.