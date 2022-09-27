site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Continues to sit
Cruz (eye) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Tuesday's game will be the 12th straight in which Cruz has opened on the bench. Luke Voit will again serve as the designated hitter for the Nationals.
