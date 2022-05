Cruz was removed from Tuesday's win over the Rockies due to back stiffness, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Cruz went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before being lifted for a pinch hitter during the seventh inning. The veteran slugger has a horrid 1.43/.233/.209 slash line through 24 games this season, so a couple days off could prove beneficial regardless of the back issue. Cruz will be re-evaluated ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Colorado.