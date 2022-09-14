Cruz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles after exiting early in Tuesday's 4-3 loss due to blurred vision, the Associated Press reports.
Cruz went 0-for-1 before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning Tuesday. The Nationals are hopeful that with a day out of the lineup Wednesday to go along with Thursday's team off day, Cruz will be ready to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Marlins.
