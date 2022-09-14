Nationals manager Dave Martinez said that Cruz, who is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles is dealing with left eye inflammation, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Cruz experienced blurred vision during Tuesday's 4-3 loss and was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning. Martinez said Cruz received eye drops to treat the issue and is considered day-to-day, so the 42-year-old could be ready to play when the Nationals return from Thursday's off day to begin a series with the Marlins on Friday.