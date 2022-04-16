Cruz went 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Pirates.

The 41-year-old has driven in six runs through his fist eight games with the Nationals. but they've come in a pair of three-RBI performances. Cruz has overall had a sluggish start to the season, slashing .219/.306/.313 with one homer, but slotting between Juan Soto and Josh Bell in the batting order should provide him with plenty of hittable pitches.