Cruz went 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Pirates.
The 41-year-old has driven in six runs through his fist eight games with the Nationals. but they've come in a pair of three-RBI performances. Cruz has overall had a sluggish start to the season, slashing .219/.306/.313 with one homer, but slotting between Juan Soto and Josh Bell in the batting order should provide him with plenty of hittable pitches.
More News
-
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Managing groin tightness•
-
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Mashes 450th homer•
-
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Swats first spring homer•
-
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Signs one-year deal with Nationals•