Cruz was removed from Tuesday's win over the Cubs with posterior right shoulder soreness, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The veteran slugger went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before being lifted for a pinch hitter during the fifth inning. Cruz missed three games with neck stiffness last week and is now dealing with a shoulder injury. The 42-year-old should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's series finale in Chicago.