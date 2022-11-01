Cruz's eye surgery went well, the veteran announced on his personal Twitter page Tuesday.
Cruz is 42 years old and is coming off a season in which he hit .234/.313/.337, with his 85 wRC+ standing as his lowest mark since 2007. He has no plans to retire, however, so he'll be looking to convince a team that his down year was due more to his eye issues than his age. He'll resume baseball activities sometime in the second half of December and seemingly has enough time to get up to speed by the start of next season.