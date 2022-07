Cruz (quadriceps) went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's 10-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Nationals put only four runners on base Friday, and Cruz was not one of them. Prior to a two-game absence with the quad injury, the designated hitter had a six-game hitting streak. The poor return to action dropped his season slash line to .239/.320/.357 with eight home runs, 48 RBI, 39 runs scored and three stolen bases in 85 contests.