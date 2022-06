Cruz went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

After getting off to a very slow start this season by batting .155 in April, Cruz is steadily producing out of Nationals' cleanup spot. With his game-tying home run in the sixth, Cruz now has eight home runs and 40 RBI on the season. If Cruz can stay healthy and continue slugging at the .500 clip he has so far in June, he could find himself approaching the 100 RBI mark by season's end.