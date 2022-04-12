Cruz was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against Atlanta for unspecified reasons.
Cruz was penciled in to bat third as the designated hitter but was removed from the lineup shortly before first pitch. The reason for the veteran slugger's absence is unclear, though his status should be updated by the team in the near future. Yadiel Hernandez will shift to designated hitter while Lane Thomas enters the lineup in left field.
