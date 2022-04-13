Cruz was held out of Tuesday's blowout loss to Atlanta due to groin tightness, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The veteran slugger was a late scratch Tuesday, and the reason for his absence wasn't revealed until after the contest. Cruz will be re-evaluated in the morning and should be considered day-to-day for now, leaving his availability for Wednesday's series finale up in the air.
