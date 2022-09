Cruz (eye) isn't starting the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Although Cruz hasn't been placed on the injured list, he'll remain out for a 14th consecutive matchup due to left eye inflammation. Whether he'll be available for Friday's nightcap remains to be seen, but Luke Voit will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup in the matinee.