Cruz went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Angels.

The 41-year-old slugger has had a rough start to the season, but Cruz might be coming around. Since sitting out two games with back stiffness, he's hit safely in three straight while adding his third homer of the year to Sunday's free passes. Cruz still sports a woeful .157/.250/.245 slash line through 27 contests, but if he's healthy he's capable of heating up quickly.