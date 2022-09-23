site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-nelson-cruz-on-bench-again-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: On bench again Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cruz (eye) isn't starting Friday against the Marlins.
Cruz continues to deal with left eye inflammation and will be on the bench for an eighth consecutive game. Luke Voit is serving as the designated hitter and batting cleanup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read