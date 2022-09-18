site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Out again Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff

Cruz (eye) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Cruz will be held out of the starting nine for the fourth straight game Sunday due to left eye inflammation. Luke Voit will serve as the designated hitter while Joey Meneses works at first base.
