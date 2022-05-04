Cruz (back) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
The veteran slugger exited Tuesday's contest with back stiffness and will be sidelined for at least one game. Yadiel Hernandez will serve as the designated hitter with Cruz out while Lane Thomas starts in left field.
More News
-
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Dealing with back stiffness•
-
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Belts second homer in loss•
-
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Drives in three Friday•
-
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Managing groin tightness•
-
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Late scratch Tuesday•