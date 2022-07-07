Cruz (illness) will serve as the Nationals' designated hitter and cleanup batter in Thursday's game in Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

After sitting out two straight games with a stomach-related ailment, Cruz apparently showed enough improvement overnight to re-enter the lineup for the series finale with the Phillies. Juan Soto, who was eased back from a two-game absence due to a calf injury as Washington's DH in Wednesday's 3-2 win, will return to his normal spot in right field Thursday to open up a spot for Cruz.