site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-nelson-cruz-remains-on-bench-monday-853892 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Remains on bench Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cruz (eye) isn't in the lineup Monday against Atlanta.
Cruz will be held out of the starting nine for a fifth consecutive game as he continues to deal with left eye inflammation. Luke Voit will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read