Cruz (knee) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
He'll take a seat for the third game in a row while he recovers from a right knee contusion. Luke Voit will fill in at designated hitter for Cruz, who is being viewed as day-to-day.
