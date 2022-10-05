Cruz, who isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets, will undergo surgery on his left eye around the end of October, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Cruz hasn't played since Sept. 13 due to inflammation in the inner corner of his left eye, but manager Dave Martinez suggested that the 42-year-old could appear as a pinch hitter during Wednesday's regular-season finale. Regardless of whether Cruz appears in Wednesday's matchup, he'll undergo a procedure around the end of the month and expects to have a resume baseball activities 6-8 weeks later. He doesn't have plans to retire following the season, and it seems possible that he'll be ready to play in time for spring training in 2023.