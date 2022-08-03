Cruz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Cruz wasn't moved ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, but he'll take a seat for the day game after the night game while the Nationals deploy Yadiel Hernandez as their designated hitter. Though Cruz will likely handle a near-everyday role down the stretch for Washington, he could receive more frequent off days as the 36-69 Nationals make finding playing time more of a priority for some of their younger options.