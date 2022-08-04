Cruz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies due to a stiff neck, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Though Cruz stayed put in Washington in the aftermath of Tuesday's trade deadline, he could be a candidate to see a downsized role in the final two months of the season while the 36-70 team looks to prioritize playing time for younger options. While Cruz was held out of Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Mets in what was believed to be a maintenance day, the stiff neck explains why the 42-year-old is on the bench for a second straight contest. Yadiel Hernandez will get a turn as Washington's designated hitter in his stead, and though Cruz may still see his opportunities decrease down the stretch, he'll still be the top option on the depth chart once he moves past the neck issue.