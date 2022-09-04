Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. According to the Associated Press, Cruz is recovering from a right knee contusion suffered in Friday's 7-3 loss to New York.

Cruz went 0-for-2 before departing Friday's game after fouling a ball off his knee. The 42-year-old showed improvement when he was re-evaluated Saturday and was available off the bench for the Nationals' eventual 7-1 win, though he went unused. Cruz should be capable of stepping in to pinch hit Sunday if needed, but it won't be until at least Monday in St. Louis before he rejoins the starting lineup.