Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Still not starting
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cruz (eye) isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Cruz is on the bench for a 13th consecutive game as he continues to deal with left eye inflammation. Luke Voit will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup once again.
