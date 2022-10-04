site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Still out for Game 1
Cruz (eye) is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets.
It's very possible that Cruz won't return this season, but that has not be explicitly stated. Luke Voit will handle the designated hitter duties in the matinee.
