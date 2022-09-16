Cruz (eye) is not in Friday's lineup against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
He experienced blurred vision during Tuesday's game and has yet to re-enter the fray. Joey Meneses will play first base while Luke Voit handles the designated hitter duties.
